Doctor to pound streets of Berlin to raise money to help patients and medics

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellHealthPublished:

A leading doctor will be pounding the streets of Berlin later this month to raise money to help patients and medics.

Dr Sarb Clare taking in The Big Half Marathon in London, in preparation for the Berlin Marathon later this month

Dr Sarb Clare, an acute medical consultant and deputy chief medical officer at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, is taking on the Berlin Marathon on September 24.

She will be raising money to enhance the garden area and the arts programme at the trust’s new super hospital, the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, due to open in 2024, and for the charity Doctors in Distress, which raises awareness of mental health and suicide within the healthcare profession.

Sarb said: “These two charities are both extremely important to me.

"Our new hospital in Smethwick will not only treat some of the sickest patients in our community, but will also be a hub for our population so providing areas of relaxation for patients, visitors and staff is something we are developing.

“A winter garden will be abundant with greenery and enclosed areas where people will be able to sit and reflect.

"It will be a place for people to focus on their mental health and wellbeing.

"Whilst the arts programme is about bringing our community together and giving them an opportunity to take part in various activities, from crafts, to performance arts.”

The medic is also a supporter of the charity Doctors in Distress and recently hosted a special tree planting ceremony at Sandwell Hospital attended by Adam Kay, the author of the book turned BBC TV show This is Going to Hurt.

She added: “One doctor across the UK ends their life every three weeks.

"The stigma of talking about mental health needs to be eroded and accessibility to support and help must be a priority.

"We have a very supportive health and wellbeing programme for staff at the trust and continue to develop this, tailoring it to the needs of those who access it.”

This is the sixth marathon Dr Clare is running after a hiatus due to Covid-19.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to Berlin as it’s a first for me. I’ve been told it is like running through a history lesson and a flat course which is a bonus.”

To donate, go to donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/sarb-is-running-the-berlin-marathon-for-swb-we-are-metropolitan-and-doctors-in-distress

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

