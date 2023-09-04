Walsall healthcare worker retires after clocking up NHS career of almost four decades

Jo Nicholls gets a fond farewell from colleagues

Continence and urology clinical sister Jo Nicholls is looking forward to having some more free time as she retires.

Jo started working in Walsall in 1986 and did her training at the Sister Dora School of Nursing which she described as “an amazing few years".

“My first role was within elderly care on what was then the Exeter Unit at Goscote Hospital, and I came out of that setting into the community as the first staff nurse in the health visiting team,” said Jo.

“I used to do health and wellbeing checks and continence checks then I moved into district nursing where I spent seven years before joining the continence team where I have been for the last 19 years of my NHS career – based within the north locality team for the last five.

"The majority of my career has been spent in the community and what I have enjoyed most is that interaction with patients in their own homes.

“As a health professional going into someone’s home, where you are most likely to meet other family members too and get an idea of the dynamics in that environment, I think you get a much better picture of that patient and how they’re managing their health needs."

She added: "Continence issues can be incredibly hard for people to talk about, they are often embarrassed, and to be able to give advice and support to people who have been struggling can be life-changing for them.

"That makes the job so satisfying for our team because we can see what a difference we make.”

The 54-year-old was given a fond farewell by colleagues who gathered at Pinfold Health Centre in Bloxwich where she was presented with gifts, cards and many bouquets of flowers.

Jo added: “The north locality team have been really supportive to me and I will miss them, as well as the other great staff I’ve worked with over the years but I’m looking forward to some more me time now and will be doing some consultancy work for three days a week after taking a break."