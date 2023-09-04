Karl and Yvonne Strange

Sam Staite, who has been in the force for 15 years, has made the life-saving donation to Karl Strange, the husband of Yvonne Strange, who is a youth officer for West Midlands Police.

It comes after Karl was diagnosed with kidney failure during the Covid lockdown, resulting in him receiving dialysis during two four-hour sessions each week.

The 60-year-old, who lives with type one diabetes, received the diagnosis after undergoing an operation on a benign lump that had been found in his organs.

Upon hearing that Karl needed to find a kidney donation, Sam decided to undergo tests to see if she was a match and discovered that she was.

Yvonne, who between herself and Karl has five children, said: "You just can't believe it. Sam is such a good person, she is so unselfish – she is not only saving Karl's life, but she is extending it.

"[She] has literally given us the gift of life. This kidney transplant will transform our lives. At one point, we couldn't even make plans for a weekend away without ensuring Karl had somewhere to get his dialysis.

"And it's not just us this has impacted, it's everyone. The children can't thank Sam enough. Some people are dealt a bad hand in life and now ours is covered in diamonds, and that’s thanks to Sam."

Talks of the donation started in 2021, with Sam asking Karl if there was a way that people could donate their organs whilst they were still alive.

Sam, who first met her friend Yvonne 13 years ago, added: "Karl told me that there was but you'd need to do tests, so I said 'well I'll have the tests'. I don't think he thought I was being serious.

"It turns out, I was a match. I called Yvonne and told her on her birthday and she just burst into tears. I can't explain how much that phone call meant to us all – she was speechless."

The life-changing operation took place on May 16, which saw Sam donate her left kidney to Karl.

The 35-year-old spent eight days in hospital and, having recovered well, returned to work on August 29.

She added: "Yvonne and Karl are so great, they are one of those couples who will do anything for anyone – I can categorically say that he deserves my kidney.

"Management have been very supportive, with senior leaders visiting me and ensuring I have everything I need.

"My colleagues kept in touch and came to visit me in hospital on their rest days. It’s been extremely difficult - especially living alone - but with help from my police family I’ve recovered tremendously."