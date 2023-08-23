Hospital consultants to walk out over 'flatlined pay' as NHS warns of 'significant pressure' on services

Hospital consultants are walking out over "flatlined" wages. Photo: British Medical Association.

The BMA announced the two new strike dates last month after the government declared a six per cent rise for NHS medics, which the doctors' trade union called "another real-term pay cut".

According to the BMA, wages for consultants in England have grown by only 14 per cent in the last 14 years, compared to the average UK wage rising by 48 per cent in the same period.

In professions such as law, accountancy and engineering, wages grew by nearly 80 per cent – almost six times that of senior doctors.

Now, consultants will walk out from 7am on Thursday until 7am on Saturday morning, with NHS Trusts warning the public that health services will be under "significant pressure".

However, people are urged to still contact 999 in an event of a life-threatening emergency and 111 for other health concerns.

Sarb Basi, director of primary care for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "The NHS is expecting an extremely busy weekend over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, with services under significant pressure.

"That’s why it’s important that people choose services wisely during this time and take simple steps to ensure care is available for patients who need it.

"If you or a loved one needs medical help over the bank holiday weekend then please remember that NHS 111 online is available to help you. It will direct you to the most appropriate health service for your needs.

"If for any reason you are unable to use 111 online, then please phone 111 from your mobile or landline.

"A number of pharmacies will also remain open over the bank holiday and should be your first port of call for any minor illnesses. Pharmacists are trained medical professionals who can help with a range of ailments, from abdominal pain and sore throats to coughs and colds and urine infections.

"It is also useful to think about stocking your medicine cabinet up with any essentials in case you need to treat any unexpected minor health concerns at home over the long weekend. You can ask your local pharmacist for advice on any medicines you might need.

"Choosing the right service not only means you receive the treatment you require, but also helps reduce pressure on urgent care teams, allowing them to focus on those who need them most."

The NHS's national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: "This latest action will again hit the NHS hard, with almost all routine care being affected.

"It also comes at a time when many staff are taking annual leave, so teams are already stretched, and some parts of the country have seen warm weather this week, which usually leads to an additional rise in demand for services.

"We are working closely with unions to ensure we prioritise urgent and emergency care for patients, but there is no doubt that it becomes harder each time to bring routine services back on track following strikes, and the cumulative effect after nearly nine months for patients, staff and the NHS as a whole is enormous."

NHS England is advising people to continue to use 999 in life-threatening emergencies and NHS 111 online for other health concerns. GP services and pharmacies are also available for patients and can be accessed in the normal way.