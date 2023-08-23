Community pharmacies now offering oral contraception

The NHS have approved the oral contraception move

More than 550 Midlands community pharmacies are now able to offer oral contraception to people who previously been prescribed by a GP.

.Once a patient has had an initial consultation and prescription from their GP or Sexual Health Clinic, they can get their repeat supply of oral contraception from pharmacies who are offering the service.

Patients can self-refer to a community pharmacy, be identified as clinically suitable by the community pharmacist and be offered the service, be referred by a GP as the patient has requested a repeat prescription, be referred from a sexual health clinic, be referred from another NHS service such as NHS 111 or urgent treatment centres.

Patients are offered a confidential consultation which results in a shared decision between patient and pharmacist on the ongoing supply for oral contraception.

Viraj Parmar who runs a Blythe Bridge Pharmacy in Staffordshire said, “Since April, we have seen more than 75 women for oral contraception consultations. They are all really pleased to be able to pop into a local place at a time that suits them.

“I am thrilled to be doing more and seeing more patients directly. I am sure it is a trend that will continue.”

NHS England Regional Chief Pharmacist for the Midlands, Richard Seal said: “This is a great opportunity for pharmacists to utilise more of their skills and we are delighted that over 550 have already registered to the scheme.

“Since April, the number of referrals and consultations have been increasing across the Midlands all the time.”