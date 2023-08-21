Call for A&E to carry out routine HIV blood tests due to high prevalence of cases

Wolverhampton, Coventry, Sandwell, Birmingham and Walsall have the highest figures, but the region is currently missing out on opt-out blood borne virus testing. If taken on board patients arriving in A&E will be routinely tested for HIV and hepatitis when having other blood tests carried out, unless they decline.

It would cost just £1.6 million per year for the region's nine hospitals to routinely test. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is calling for changes and said the investment would save money for the NHS within months and relieve hospital pressures.

“Our region recently unveiled a remarkable new addition outside the Birmingham Hippodrome – an HIV memorial commemorating those lost to AIDS-related illnesses and serving as a reminder of those living with HIV today.

"Sadly HIV still affects local people living here in the place we all call home and we know opt-out HIV testing can save and change lives - particularly when there are an estimated 3,000 undiagnosed people living outside the capital. That’s why I welcome this campaign and support efforts to improve health outcomes,” Mr Street.

Opt-out HIV and hepatitis testing was introduced in 2022 as part of the Government’s ambitious target to end new cases of HIV in England by 2030.