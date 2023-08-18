Health officers issue warning as Wolverhampton beauty clinics found 'illegally' administering vitamin injections

Environmental health officers at Wolverhampton Council found some clinics and beauty parlours to be self-prescribing the injections

Acting on local reports, environmental health officers at Wolverhampton Council found that B12 injections are being offered by some practitioners without a medical assessment for their suitability and informed consent.

Investigations revealed practitioners are obtaining prescriptions in their own name – a method known as self-prescribing – before using them to treat customers.

Health officers have warned this act is illegal and can have "serious" consequences for the customer, including anaphylactic reactions, infection and injury to nerves and blood vessels.

It can also lead to complications in healthcare settings, in circumstances where professionals have insufficient information about a treatment customers may have received elsewhere, leading to missed diagnoses or inadvertent over-prescribing of medicines.

Those found to be self-prescribing any prescription medicine – which is a breach of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 – will be referred for investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "We have information to suggest potentially dangerous, self-prescribed vitamin B12 treatments are being administered in Wolverhampton.

"These self-prescribed treatments are illegal and putting people at risk. We would urge anyone with any information or concerns, or indeed any practitioners who want additional support, to contact our environmental health team without delay."

Environmental health officers have advised customers to "be on guard" as a result of the findings, and have advised that a face-to-face consultation should always take place with a prescriber of the Vitamin B product when used in a non-medical setting.

Practitioners should also go through a customer's medical history and suitability for the treatment.

Customers have been urged to use the following check-list when meeting with a practitioner:

Check the name of the product and whether it is licensed, and how and where it is made - products such as Hydroxocobalamin are authorised for use in the UK.

Check the practitioner’s qualifications, experience and whether they are trained to deliver aesthetics, such as injectables.

Check what insurance cover the practitioner has, such as General Liability Insurance.

Check that the product is unopened before use and that it has a pharmacy dispensing label attached with your name on the label.

Don’t accept treatment on the day of the consultation – a prescription must be written and dispensed by a pharmacist, which takes time.

Remember that if you have any doubts, you have the right to change your mind and withdraw from undergoing the treatment.

Officers have advised those who feel they are lacking in vitamins to seek medical advice regarding any deficiencies through their GP.