Sir Gavin Williamson MP with Bat and Chat founders John Short, John Quinn, Ray Avery and Barry Merrett

Bat and Chat offers a chance for those over 60 to exercise and chat over a game of table tennis.

The club, which caters for those over 60, welcomed the MP as he picked up a paddle to join in the fun and have a chat about volunteer groups.

John Quinn, 74, co-founder of the group, said: "It was fantastic having Sir Gavin here with us. It was brilliant seeing him pick up a paddle and have a chat with our members.

Sir Gavin enjoying a cuppa with co-founder John Quinn

"He came because he saw the good things we are doing in the community. He was over the moon with seeing the members out together, he even had a game himself."

Sir Gavin visited the table tennis club to help promote the importance of local initiatives and to help celebrate the club's success.

Mr Quinn continued: "We started Bat and Chat about four-and-half-years ago as a way for those over 50 to enjoy table tennis and also to get socialising again.

Sir Gavin Williamson tries his hand at table tennis

"It's so important to get out of the house and to socialise. It's hard to get people out there, especially after Covid, but we seem to have done well here. We have about 40 to 45 members who visit each week. They actually line up outside the door to get in.

"It doesn't really matter if you are good at table tennis or not, it's just a good way to have some fun and get socialising again. We offer tea and coffee and plenty of biscuits and cake, which Sir Gavin seemed to love."

Sir Gavin Williamson with the Bat and Chat table tennis group at Cheslyn Hay Village Hall

Sir Gavin said: "It was fantastic to join Bat and Chat and I was thoroughly impressed by the level of skill on display.

"Initiatives such as these are vital in promoting healthy living and preventing social isolation, and I applaud the hard work of the volunteers who keep the event running. I strongly encourage local residents to drop in and try their hand at table tennis, whatever their level."

Anyone looking to sign up to Bat and Chat can find more information by calling John Quinn on 07846496715, or by emailing JohnQuinn491@gmail.com.