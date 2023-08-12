Midlands Air Ambulance awards to take place next month

The event, which includes the Charity Ball, returns on Friday, September 22, and will be hosted by TV’s Alison Hammond and Heart West Midlands’ Ed James – with both encouraging supporters to book their place.
It will take place at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium.
The evening will begin with a drinks reception, followed by a three-course dinner, emotive awards presentation and live entertainment.
Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "We are honoured to be welcoming the much-loved Alison Hammond and Ed James as hosts for our charity ball this year.
“Our Recognition Awards and Charity Ball is always a big hit with those attending and we look forward to celebrating all those that help make our lifesaving missions possible."
For information about the event visit midlandsairambulance.com/charityball2023
For award partner sponsorship packages, contact Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s corporate partnerships manager Pam Hodgetts via email at pam.hodgetts@midlandsairambulance.com
To register your interest in attending the event or for ticket enquiries contact the charity’s events and fundraising manager, Jo Bailey via email at jo.bailey@midlandsairambulance.com