Wolverhampton’s hearing service one of only nine in UK to get national accreditation as training centre

Some of the audiology team: from left, Debbie Corbett, audiology manager, Rebecca Mainwaring, specialist audiologist, Sandra Gibbs, secretary, and Lesley Peplow, audiology services manager

The 39-strong audiology team has been recognised as a Higher Specialist Scientific Training Centre (HSST) for audiological sciences by the NHS’s National School of Healthcare Science (NSHS).

With bases at West Park Hospital, Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital, Cannock Chase Hospital and The Gem Centre in Wednesfield, it supports 21,000 patients a year.

Lesley Peplow, audiology services manager at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), applied for the recognition.

Wolverhampton is also one of only three audiology centres in the country to have a new trainee post this year.

“We looked at the clinical and management routes, and the HSST accreditation is funded and combines both aspects and it will earn audiology manager Debbie Corbett a PhD at the end of it,” said Lesley, who has worked in audiology for 43 years.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team for gaining accreditation. Between having the HSST training centre recognition and maintaining our United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) Improving Quality in Physiological Services (IQIPS) accreditation, it shows our service is fit for purpose, safe and effective.

“As a centre we get accredited but you also have to have someone who has the right level of knowledge and experience on site – they’re looking for a consultant clinical scientist to be supervising students, which will be Debbie.”

As part of the UKAS assessment, a member of the NSHS team sat with Lesley for a day and a half looking at documents, audits and mandatory training of staff, recommended guidelines and standard operating procedures.

“It’s about continuous improvement of your service, and if you haven’t got assurance and accreditation, you can’t prove that your service is doing what it should be. So it’s really important we’ve got it and it shows us in a very good light,” added Lesley.

Made up of audiologists, clinical scientists and administration, staff manage hearing loss from the cradle to the grave, treating patients mainly from Wolverhampton, but also South Staffordshire, Cannock, Walsall and Dudley.

It diagnoses hearing and balance disorders and provides hearing aids and rehabilitation for vestibular (inner ear or balance) problems and tinnitus.

This also includes diagnostic hearing tests for new-born babies, and, if necessary, the fitting of hearing aids or referral to a cochlear implant team.

Over the years the service has extended into balance assessment, hearing therapy and vestibular rehabilitation.