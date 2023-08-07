Volunteers bring garden back to life at Walsall hospital

A courtyard garden at Walsall Manor Hospital has been transformed

It was a real team effort as volunteers from Tilbury Douglas and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust combined to bring a splash of colour and nature to the area off ward 29.

More than 70 assorted plants, purchased by Tilbury Douglas courtesy of suppliers Popular Tree Landscapes, in association with trust charity Well Wishers, have now taken pride of place in the garden.

Among the new blooms were rose bushes, slow-growing conifers, honeysuckle and fuschias, plus mint, lavender and curry plants to bring a real sensory feel to the garden.

Tilbury Douglas was the main contractor for the £40m recently-opened Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC) at Walsall Manor.

And for several employees, it was a happy return seeing the building in full use after they had worked on it from the design and early construction phases.

Gianni Ciavardoni, site manager for the project, Becky Phillips, bid and design manager who brought along her daughter Sofia, nine, to help, and contracts manager Richard Myatt joined Bill Ellens, Walsall Healthcare’s long-term volunteer in bringing back some colour to the garden.

Bill, 76, a keen conservationist, said: “I thank Tilbury Douglas for supporting us to encourage staff and patients to reconnect with nature.

“Research has shown that being in nature has health benefits and during challenging times for patients, it’s helpful for them to come here to de-stress. Staff too can come here to unwind and have a bit of peace and tranquility to break up their busy days.”

Tilbury Douglas has also supplied five new wooden planters to house the new plants and bring a touch of nature to staff and patients, adding to the three already there.

Additional plants filled the garden in west wing and the memorial/reflection garden at the front of the hospital that was established during the pandemic.

Becky said: “I worked on this project from when we won the bid until midway through the construction process, developing design and access, plus getting cladding and the internal works signed off and help all different types of stakeholders get what they wanted.

“So it’s been quite a journey and it’s great to see it all finished and it’s good to be back helping create a lovely area for staff and patients.”

Richard was involved in the project from tender to handover, from October 2020 to April 2023.