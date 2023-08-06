Maria Fisher of the Board Room, Amanda Lickorish, Susan Monaghan and Nicole Hitchen at the first cancer support session on August 1

When Amanda Lickorish from Bridgnorth was told she has Stage 1 breast cancer at the end of last year following a routine mammogram, the news left her "traumatised".

But when she began looking for a support group, the closest she could find was 20 miles away in Shrewsbury, so the 57-year-old craft teacher decided to begin her own group.

Following the first meeting at the Board Room Cafe in Whitburn Street on Tuesday, Ms Lickorish said she had 30 people attend.

She said: "It was a great success and many of the people there came after seeing the article in the local paper.

"Most of the people who came are having treatment and they all said it was a relief to have somewhere close. The relief was palpable.

"While we all get support from our families, it is so important to have people around you that have been through what you are going through.

"There were some really inspiring stories. It was mainly people undergoing treatment but we also had family members, carers and support workers, but it was mainly people on the same journey."

She added that the group will now meet on the first Tuesday of every month at the Board Room Cafe.

"We are holding two sessions: 10am to 1pm and 7am to 9pm. And it is not just a place to come to talk about your health. We are arranging a visit to see Barbie this month and are hoping to arrange other events in between sessions."