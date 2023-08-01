Family of man whose life was ruined by a tick bite share stark health warning

Ronan's Law to ban machetes: Kanda family's heartbreaking interview with the Express & Star as they call for online weapons sales ban
The family of a man who has spent six years fighting for his life after being bitten by a tick near Essington Pools have warned everyone to take bites seriously.
Stephen Raynor, 63, was a successful, married company managing director when he was bitten but is now a shadow of his former self, losing his voice, five stone, mobility and marriage, and now requires round-the-clock care from his older sister.