Family of man whose life was ruined by a tick bite share stark health warning

By Adam SmithSouth StaffordshireHealthPublished:

The family of a man who has spent six years fighting for his life after being bitten by a tick near Essington Pools have warned everyone to take bites seriously.

Stephen Raynor receives care from his sister Stephanie Hall

Stephen Raynor, 63, was a successful, married company managing director when he was bitten but is now a shadow of his former self, losing his voice, five stone, mobility and marriage, and now requires round-the-clock care from his older sister.

