Volunteers sought for new 'super hospital' due to open in Smethwick next year

Patricia Hunt outside the new super hospital

The Midland Metropolitan University Hospital (MMUH) bosses are looking for 80 volunteers to take part in creative health and wellbeing workshops with patients, gardeners, catering assistant support, and more.

The volunteers will act as navigators, as well as other roles, and will need to commit a minimum of three hours per week.

Patricia Hunt, MMUH volunteer recruiting manager at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which will operate the hospital, said: “This is a great opportunity to volunteer in our amazing new hospital, which will boast ultra-modern facilities, a beautiful winter garden, ensuite inpatient rooms and the latest technology.

“We are looking for navigators to help people find their way around when they come to us either for care or as visitors.

"It’ll be an important supporting role as the nine-floor hospital opens next year.

“As well as navigators, we are recruiting into other roles which all have an equally as important part to play.

“We are after caring and compassionate people who can commit to a minimum of three hours per week.”

The hospital had originally been due to open back in 2018 but the project has been hit by a string of delays.

The original date was delayed by the collapse of Wolverhampton-based firm Carillion.

Balfour Beatty then took over the project but bosses said work had been affected by the pandemic.

The new hospital brings together emergency and acute services at Sandwell General Hospital and City Hospital into a single, fit for purpose healthcare facility.

Health bosses say it will significantly improve clinical care and people’s experiences of healthcare services, as well as providing regeneration opportunities for the local area.

The new model of care will mean that outpatient clinics, day case surgery and routine diagnostics will be provided from the Sandwell and City Hospital sites.

Maternity services, emergency care, general surgery (not day case) and medical wards will all take place at MMUH.

As well as being a centre of excellence for clinical care and research, the new hospital is designed around a new therapeutic model of care, to encourage patients to maintain mobility and independence during a hospital stay.

The hospital also houses public areas including a winter garden and 80m-long art gallery that will be assets for the community.

It includes over 700 beds, 11 operating theatres, purpose-built emergency department with colocated diagnostics, 15 delivery rooms for maternity services and a midwife-led birthing unit.