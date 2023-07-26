Success of virtual wards service will be topic of trust's AGM

The virtual wards team

Currently Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust has adult, palliative care and children’s virtual wards, which all offer care from specialist nurses and consultants with constant monitoring.

The focus at the event on August 10 will be on the adult virtual ward team and how the concept is leading to better outcomes for patients and saving on hospital bed days.

The organisation runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals, as well as Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre and GP services.

Sir David Nicholson, chairman, said: “This is just one of our many initiatives to deliver excellent healthcare in an environment where our patients feel comfortable. We have also launched a specialist stroke service which works by the same principle – delivering hospital care at home.

“This improves the patient experience tremendously. They’re surrounded by their loved ones and all the comforts of home – yet still receiving excellent care from our specialist teams.

“We welcome all from across Sandwell and West Birmingham’s communities to our AGM to find out more about the work we are doing around virtual wards. It’s also an opportunity for people to ask questions about the service.”

Chief Executive Richard Beeken will share a review of the year and be part of a ‘question time’ session with members of the public where he will be joined by fellow members of the trust board.

Sir David added: “We’re also happy to hear any issues that our community wishes to raise about their care and the trust. We want to make sure all voices are heard.”

Electronic copies of the organisation’s integrated annual report and accounts and quality account will be published on the trust website ahead of the event.

Questions can be submitted in advance via email to daniel.conway4@nhs.net with “AGM Questions” in the subject header.

Trust board members will respond during the Q&A session.

The meeting will take place between 4.30–6.30pm on August 10.