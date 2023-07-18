Virtual ward helping to support Walsall patients at home celebrates first birthday

Walsall Manor Hospital

Staff at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Manor Hospital, are celebrating the fact that almost 400 patients have been able to avoid a hospital admission as a result of the service.

The trust now has a total of five virtual wards covering acute respiratory infections, heart failure, fast track, hospital at home and frailty.

All five combined mean that just under 1,000 patients have been able to manage their conditions in their own home over the last 12 months.

It has helped to free up 5,829 beds at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Fiona Micheli, lead nurse for virtual wards, said: “We’re proud of the work we’re doing in the community and the hospital across all five of the virtual ward pathways and have taken a moment to reflect as we’ve just reached the first year of the acute respiratory infections virtual ward service.

“To have been able to support just under 400 patients at home is a great achievement and we want to continue to build on this success – as well as raising more awareness among colleagues and the public about the service.”

Patients are referred to virtual wards where they are assessed to see if their needs are suitable for this approach.

Where appropriate, patients can either leave hospital or avoid being admitted in the first place, as virtual wards use technology and monitoring devices.

If patients have any concerns they can get in touch with the trust and will either be assessed by a community nurse or be able to have a video consultation to decide what next steps should be taken.

Fiona added: “Virtual wards provide the reassurance that people need without them having to leave the comfort of their own home as we would all prefer to avoid hospital if possible.

"The other pathways have been set up more recently but are showing similar encouraging results and feedback from patients has been positive.”

There are three nurses, one paramedic, one pharmacist and four clinical support workers who support patients over the age of 18 who live in Walsall.