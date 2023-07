Fundraiser launched for mum living with incurable cancer so she can make 'precious memories' with daughters

A fundraiser has been launched for a mother-of-two living with incurable secondary breast cancer, so she can have more time to spend with her girls.

Alice with her daughters Isla, left, and Phoebe Alice Gibbons, from Shifnal, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 just a few days before Christmas. She was 29-years-old at the time.