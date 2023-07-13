New crisis assessment centre planned for hospital

How the new crisis assessment centre could look

An application has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council for the facility to be built on land previously occupied by Stonefields House at St George’s Hospital.

The Corporation Street hospital already has a “Section 136” facility, which provides a place of safety for people detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act. But it cannot accommodate adults and children at the same time.

If approved, the new centre will enable the facility to remain open for adults if a child or young person is admitted. It will include dedicated assessment rooms as well as therapy, living, support and staff welfare facilities.