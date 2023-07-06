Cancer patients enjoy makeovers and massages at well-being event in Walsall

Blind Dave Heeley on stage at the opening of the event with Jenny Donovan, cancer services manager

The cancer well-being session was held by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust at Bescot Stadium, in Walsall, and included entertainment, floristry sessions, Tai Chi, and pedicures – all delivered by volunteers from the organisation and the community.

Speaking at the event Blind Dave, told the audience how important the event was in raising awareness, having lost family members, his best friend and one of his guide dogs to the disease.

“Cancer affects everyone in life and over the years it’s affected me,” he said.

“But it’s important that events like these take place so that we can raise awareness. I hope everyone has a good day and have plenty of laughter, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Lead organiser and cancer services manager, Jenny Donovan said: “It’s been such a good day for everyone who came along. They not only had the chance to be pampered but we had raffles, a tombola, and some fantastic items for sale.

“It’s an annual event, but unfortunately, we had to put it on hold during Covid – this is the first one since then and it has been a huge success.

"The money raised through the cancer services charitable fund pays for the venue and other things such as refreshments and food, but it’s staffed completely by volunteers.

"Whether they are from the trust or from the surrounding community. We want to thank each and everyone of them for giving their time to such worthy cause.”

Jo Harvey, lead cancer nurse, added: “You can really see the benefits it brings to patients. So many of them leave here feeling truly uplifted. It may have come at a time when they’re really in need of support or time to focus on their well-being.