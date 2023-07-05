Wolverhampton woman born on same day as the NHS says 'thank you for everything'

A grandmother born in Wolverhampton on the day the NHS was founded is having a triple celebration - her birthday, the NHS's 75th anniversary and the end of her radiotherapy.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Wolves speedway fan Christine Ely was born on the day the NHS was formed Despite Health Minister Aneurin Bevan MP officially opening the NHS on July 5, 1948, Christine Ely's mother still had to pay for the childbirth at Elspeth Nursing Home, Birches Barn Avenue, Bradmore.