NHS has its problems but is still the envy of other countries say people in Dudley

The NHS was born out of the ideal that healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth and is largely credited to Aneurin Bevan who was minister of health in Clement Attlee's government.
Today sees the 75th birthday of the NHS, with events planned around the country to mark the anniversary.
The NHS was born out of the ideal that healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth and is largely credited to Aneurin Bevan who was minister of health in Clement Attlee's government.