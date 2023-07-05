Let's not argue on a special birthday, let's just say 'Thanks NHS!'

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/04/2020 - Telford & Wrekin Council have installed "Thank You NHS" Road Signs at the entrance to The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford....

However, as the NHS marks three quarters of a century, many inside the organisation believe it is close to passing out.

Chronic staff shortages are a major problem. There are at least 124,000 vacant positions in the NHS, which would put a strain on any business, government department, organisation, army or health service in the world.

Poor forward planning, the axing of nursing bursaries, an exodus of European staff after Brexit, better wages abroad and the ever-growing private sector poaching talent are just some of the reasons the NHS is creaking.

The staff have always been the lifeblood of the NHS, whether they were from round the corner or from across the world. It is no coincidence both Windrush and the NHS share an anniversary. Our friends from the Commonwealth gave a shot in the arm to so many parts of the NHS in post-war Britain.

For decades we took the cream of other countries' medical talent, the same is happening to us now. The striking junior doctors constantly point to the amount of their colleagues who are crossing continents to earn better wages in the sun.

All this so soon after the NHS's biggest battle - Covid-19.

Many doctors and nurses were forced to fight the deadly virus in DIY or dodgy PPE. At least 1,500 health and social care staff died from Covid-19.

Rightly the nation, from Buckingham Palace to Downing Street down to the poorest estates, clapped the heroes who valiantly served the nation during a terrifying time for so many.

Two years later, as junior doctors, nurses, radiographers, ambulance staff and consultants have all demanded better wages and conditions, there certainly is not the universal love for our "heroes" as before.

Fingers of blame are pointing in all directions. The blame game is never ending. In an organisation so huge, every statistic can be argued over.

The day before its birthday, former Health Secretary and Chancellor Sajid Javid MP revealed all the decision makers in Westminster have decided the NHS is no longer viable in its current form.

Thanks, for that. There is always one party pooper, isn't there?

It seems a lifetime ago since the 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, when Danny Boyle reminded the whole world what an incredible achievement the formation, and continuation, of the National Health Service really is.