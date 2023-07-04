Pub landlord gives roundabout near Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital a makeover to celebrate NHS’s 75th birthday

Landlord of The Pheasant Inn, Wednesfield, Wayne Parkes, has decorated the traffic island next to the pub to celebrate 75 years of the NHS. Pictured with Amie Rogers, Amanda Winwood and Lindsey Goodall from the NHS and wife Janet Parkes

Wayne Parkes, 59, licensee of The New Pheasant in Wednesfield with his wife Janet, 51, has used his skills as a former builder to transform the traffic feature into a tribute to the NHS to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

He has created three feet high stand-up NHS 75 lettering in mdf, made a cake in the middle and displayed four banners saying ‘Happy Birthday NHS’ courtesy of DIS Graphics to decorate Wood End roundabout at the junction of Wood End Road and Prestwood Road West opposite his pub.

Wayne’s NHS handiwork has already been viewed on the pub’s Facebook page more than 33,500 times since being posted at the weekend.

The traffic island has been decorated to celebrate 75 years of the NHS

It’s his most recent creation after he marked Remembrance Day, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St George’s Day, Easter, the Queen’s Jubilee, Halloween, the Queen’s funeral and the King’s coronation in similar fashion.

Wayne, who was born at New Cross Hospital, was initially inspired by a St George’s flag on another roundabout in the build-up to the Euro 2020 finals.

His latest pieces of work cost him £420 and took two weeks to make, but it’s a labour of love for Wayne.

“It’s an honour to do it because of what the NHS does for everyone and to try to put something back,” said the father-of-two.

“I make templates, draw them and cut the pieces to shape, then paint them.”

Decorations on the roundabout

The roundabout is only several stones’ throws from the hospital and the artwork seems to have gone down well, with other shops on the island parading blue NHS flags.

“The community seems to like it – we’ve had all the views on Facebook and the feedback has been brilliant,” added Wayne.

“If it makes someone happy, I will do it.”

Jane Stevenson, MP for Wolverhampton North East, who was also born at New Cross Hospital where her dad Bob worked as a porter in the 1970s, was at the unveiling of the decoration.

She said: “It’s just amazing – Wayne and Janet decorate the island so often and it brings pleasure to all those who see it. And as we mark the 75th birthday of the NHS, it’s brilliant that they are doing this to thank all NHS workers.”

Janet said: “I don’t think people realise how much effort Wayne puts into these projects. There’s a lot of work and expenditure involved, but it’s worth every penny – especially for the NHS.”

Amanda Winwood, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's (RWT) charity development manager, said: “Wayne has done a fantastic job and we really appreciate his efforts for the NHS’ 75th birthday.

"I’m not surprised he has had so many favourable comments because it looks lovely.”

The Coven-based couple, who have kept the pub since the day before the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 and been together for 26 years, have numerous connections with RWT.

After training at New Cross Hospital, Janet worked in NHS dentistry for 30 years as a nurse then manager at two practices.

Their grandchildren, twin girls Avie and Aubrey, were born eight weeks premature at New Cross Hospital.

Avie is still being looked after on the neonatal unit, while Aubrey was discharged a week ago.

The twins’ mum Rachael is a patient co-ordinator for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Wayne and Janet’s other daughter Tori is due to start work there as a housekeeper next week.