Nurse-led Botox bladder treatment is first for Black Country

The team administering the Botox treatment, from left, Andeana Andreas, Mr Selvan, Jenny Akins and Rebecca Lane, junior sister, ward A31

The nurse-led treatment, which is being performed by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) as an outpatient service, is called Botox treatment for idiopathic overactive bladder or neurogenic over-active bladder disorders.

It involves injecting Botox via a camera inspection of the bladder.

Research studies have shown that Botulinum toxin – known as Botox – helps to reduce urgent urinary symptoms and incontinence by stopping the bladder wall muscle contractions, acting as a muscle relaxant.

Masilamani Selvan, consultant urologist at RWT, is leading the service and is training Jenny Akins, advanced nurse practitioner, to administer it.

The intention is to run this outpatient service once or twice a month.

“This new service is suitable for patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) or neurologic conditions affecting their bladder and those with an over-active bladder that doesn’t respond to other types of treatment,” said Mr Selvan.

“They will undergo a stringent diagnostic pathway and have tried other non-invasive treatment options including oral medication/s.

"Then it’s patient decision to consider this treatment after discussion with consultant."

Andeana Andreas, senior sister on ward A31 at New Cross Hospital, said: “Previously this was done under general anaesthetic as a day-case procedure but we’re making it more accessible and we’re taking 60 minutes from admission to discharge.

“The first outpatient came out after 20 or 30 minutes and was able to go home and continue her day. It’s still the same level of service but it doesn’t require the spend of using main operating theatre or the associated greater time involved.

John Taylor and wife Eileen

“There is also no extra time needed for the patient to be in hospital from the early morning, no recovery time from the anaesthetic – which can be four to six hours – or the risks of having the anaesthetic.”

Carole Reid, 66, a retired care assistant from Wednesfield, was the first outpatient to receive the treatment at New Cross Hospital after initially having it done at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham five years ago then again 12 months ago.

“They did a cystoscopy examination in the bladder to make sure it’s fine to put the Botox in, then they inject it to quite a few sites,” said Carole.

“It only took half an hour, and it will last for six months.

“It’s great that they did it under local anaesthetic because it means you don’t have to wait for so long. When you have it, you don’t feel anything for 10 days and then it starts to take effect.

“I was petrified, and I panicked a bit before having it, but they treated me with so much respect – they were so lovely and really kind.”

John Taylor, 72, a retired print works manager from Cannock, was the second patient to undergo the treatment.

“It was pain-free and done in about 20 minutes,” said John, who attended the clinic with wife Eileen, 70.