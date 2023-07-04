Dudley midwife honoured by Prince and Princess of Wales at NHS Big Tea 75th anniversary party

Holly Haden pictured eighth from right (green top) with other guests and The Prince and Princess of Wales

Holly Haden is a bereavement specialist midwife at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and cares for families who lose their baby during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

The 37-year-old, from Kingswinford, was nominated for her work in the health service, including promoting her local NHS charity’s baby bereavement campaign which raised more than £100,000 to create a dedicated baby bereavement suite at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised NHS staff and patients from across the UK at a very special NHS Big Tea party

Hosted by NHS Charities Together – the national charity caring for the NHS, of which Their Royal Highnesses are patrons – and television presenter Mel Giedroyc, the event was attended by members of the workforce and patients representing myriad achievements of the NHS and NHS charities over the last 75 years.

It was held in the wellbeing garden of St Thomas’ Hospital in London – a wellbeing initiative funded by Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity.

Holly said: “It’s been a pleasure to hear people’s incredible stories of how the NHS has transformed their lives – there’s been so many moving tales from staff, volunteers and patients alike.

"I was able to share my experience of supporting families when they are going through the most vulnerable and distressing time of their lives and such distress.

"Making that experience as best as I possibly can is a real privilege.

"The support of NHS charities has enabled us to be able to provide a bereavement suite on our unit and with the massive support of our regular family donors we’ve been lucky enough to receive over £106,000 in Dudley towards our baby bereavement fund.

“We were lucky enough to be joined by his and her Royal Highness today and we’ve had a really lovely afternoon. It’s been incredible to be surrounded by people that are like minded and really passionate about the NHS. A wonderful way to celebrate our 75th birthday."

Other guests Prince William and Princess Kate met with included Aneira Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS, to pioneers in research and those on the frontline tackling Covid-19.

The guest list honoured staff past and present, including three generations of NHS workers from one family – inspired by grandmother and former nurse of nearly 50 years, Blanche Hines, who was part of the Windrush generation.

A surprise visit for those invited, The Prince and Princess even arrived early to help lay the tables and put finishing touches on a birthday cake.

Their Royal Highnesses discussed current challenges and thanked staff for the work they continue to do, and – in the spirit of the tea party – even attempted to settle the long-standing scone debate regarding jam or cream first, with The Princess voting for jam, and Prince William preferring whatever is closest.

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our royal patrons, and everyone who’s helped celebrate the 75th anniversary of our beloved NHS this year.

"As the national charity caring for the NHS, NHS Charities Together is here for anyone who wants to give something back to its people, who all give so much to us, and that extra support has never been so important. It includes providing staff psychologists, counselling, peer support training and so much more.

“It’s not too late to arrange your own NHS Big Tea party and raise vital funds to support NHS charities – find out how you can get involved at nhscharitiestogether.co.uk.”

Eurovision and former Great-British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc was the host for the event on behalf of NHS Charities Together.

She said: “The NHS is part of our DNA in this country so it was an utter privilege to be involved in this NHS Big Tea surprise to celebrate 75 years of the NHS and NHS charities. People were so delighted and it was just a quintessentially lovely, British day, celebrating our health service that we all love so much.

"I hope we will continue to love and take care of it for the next 750 years, because it’s something truly precious – and what would we do without it? I have it to thank for my hernia operations.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales became royal patrons for NHS Charities Together in December 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.