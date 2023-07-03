New Black Country wellbeing group offers food and company to those in need

Junior Smith has founded a new wellbeing group

C.A.L.M.E meets at the Ivy Bush, St Paul's Road, Smethwick and gives people with problems a friendly face to chat too and free food as well.

The group has been set up by Junior Smith and his daughter Jennella after both realised lots of people are still struggling mentally after the pandemic.

The first meeting was held last month and 30 people turned up with the next event on Wednesday at 6pm. C.A.L.M.E stands for Caring, Assistance, Lifting, Motivation and Energy.

Junior told the Express & Star: "We just wanted to create a safe space for people who are having a hard time to share their problems and have a chat.

"We started with word of mouth just to see if there was a need but after our first night it was obvious there is as we fed 30 people."

He added: "One lady who came had not left her home since lockdown, so just seeing her there meant we did what we set to do, we've already made a difference."

Whoever turns up to C.A.L.M.E is guaranteed a free plate of food and someone to talk to.

Junior said: "The Ivy Bush have been fantastic, it is an Indian grill pub and restaurant, and the landlord Lacky Gill has allowed us to play our own music throughout the night.

"So if you know anyone who is isolated, alone or just going through a hard time then tell them to come to C.A.L.M.E, after all they say a problem shared is a problem halved."

As well as food and music there are also games and conversation starter exercises to ensure no-one is sitting on their own alone.

Junior, who runs drinks company Taboo and is an international debt collector, added: "You never know what other people are going through no matter how tough and strong they look, that's why we started C.A.L.M.E until we actually talk to one another we don't know what help they need or support they can be given.

"We are really delighted to have got a sponsor for C.A.L.M.E which will be a great help, I'm very grateful to Birmingham security firm The Leon Group for really giving us a solid platform to help people."