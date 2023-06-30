Entertainers on hospital wards, singing mayor and glitzy ball will help celebrate 75 years of the NHS in Wolverhampton and Walsall

New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust are both pulling out all the stops for staff, patients and visitors on Wednesday.

And the trusts have purchased special George Cross and NHS 75 badges for all staff as a keepsake.

At Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, the RWT Charity is hosting an NHS 75 birthday fun day in the emergency department marquee from 11am-4pm, with a bake sale, games, and a range of craft stalls.

Visitors can have a go on a 12ft inflatable dart board with prizes to be won and porter Steve Baxter will entertain with his unrideable bike.

Meanwhile, both trust charities have arranged a charity ball on July 21.

Tickets are £45 per person and include a welcome drink, four-course Indian banquet meal, live music from iParty Band, a fun casino, fundraising activities and entertainment.

Tickets can be bought via Eventbrite, searching for Glitz and Glam NHS 75 Charity Ball, and need to be snapped up by Wednesday.

Those booking for a group or business – tables of 10 – are asked to email rwh-tr.fundraisingteam@nhs.net to confirm party details.

The dress code for the event will be black tie, therefore no jeans or trainers are allowed.

Amanda Winwood, RWT charity development manager, said: “What a day it promises to be on July 5. The emphasis is very much on fun and celebration, as well as appreciation for our staff. And the charity ball later in the month is a perfect opportunity for us all to come together and toast the NHS.”

At Walsall Manor Hospital, Ruby Doo entertainers will be giving out a dose of sunshine by singing and dancing across the wards, ending the day with a special NHS birthday tea party on the children’s ward.

At noon the Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe, will cut a special NHS 75 birthday cake in the main atrium of the hospital where refreshments are being served outside the fundraising hub, including samosas from Walsall Women’s Muslim Association, and birthday biscuits made by Emily Designs.

Councillor Towe will be a busy First Citizen as he will also be starting the morning off with songs from his Sounds Familiar duo, which will be followed by local singer Richard Austin and young performers from Walsall Academy.

A very special guest on Wednesday will be a distant relative of nursing heroine Sister Dora, Suzanne Stirke, who is writing a book about Walsall’s very own Florence Nightingale as she is fondly known. Suzanne’s husband’s great, great, great uncle was married to one of Sister Dora’s sisters.

And Suzanne, who lives just a few miles from her birthplace, has been thrilled to see Sister Dora’s memory is being kept alive in Walsall.

She will also visit wards to talk to patients and will give a talk at 1pm that day.

Community staff will also be treated, thanks to a group of cafes agreeing to give all who call in with their ID a free cuppa.

And patients at Goscote Hospice will enjoy a special NHS 75 cupcake, courtesy of Walsall Healthcare’s Well Wishers charity which has arranged the day’s celebrations.