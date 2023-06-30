Birmingham maternity services rated good despite 'not always having enough staff'

Maternity services at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust have been rated as good, although the overall rating for the trust remains 'requires improvement'

The inspection was carried out in March as part of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) national maternity inspection programme, which aims to provide an up-to-date view of the quality of hospital maternity care across the country.

Inspectors only looked at the areas of 'safe' and 'well-led' in the maternity service. Following the inspection, the overall rating for maternity, as well as for those two specific areas, were rated as good.

However, the overall rating for the trust remains 'requires improvement'.

Carolyn Jenkinson, deputy director of secondary and specialist healthcare, said: “When we inspected maternity services at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, we saw a service that provided good care to women and people using the service, and their babies.

"It was led by committed, visible and effective leaders who prioritised safety and engaged well with staff, people, and families.

“We saw staff who were proud of the organisation as a place to work, were clear about their roles and accountabilities and put people at the centre of their own care.

“Staff spoke positively to us about the leadership team, telling us they were encouraging and supportive. The executive team visited the ward regularly and knew all staff by name which helped everyone feel part of one, inclusive team.

“People could access the service when they needed it and didn’t have to wait too long for treatment, and all staff were committed to continually improving services.

“The service should also be commended for trying to tackle health inequalities. Leaders monitored and investigated data to identify why people from ethnic or disadvantaged groups had different health outcomes.

"They also developed and delivered a training programme to educate staff on how to identify and reduce health inequalities.

“We will continue to monitor the trust, including through future inspections, to ensure women continue to receive a good standard of care.”

Matt Boazman, chief executive of Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The findings of this report are positive and encouraging, and demonstrate that those who use our maternity services are getting good care.

“Colleagues within the service continue to demonstrate their skill and dedication to ensure that everyone who comes into contact with the service receives the very best care and treatment possible.

“It is particularly pleasing to read the inspection team’s positive comments about the clear commitment to patient safety, effective team working and leadership, and focus on tackling health inequalities.”

Rachel Carter, director of midwifery and deputy chief nurse (women’s), said: “We appreciate the feedback from the CQC inspection team and are pleased, and proud, that they experienced our strong, inclusive team-working ethos which influences how we care, together with the embedded focus on quality improvement, with local projects recognised nationally.

“We recognise the areas that we are committed to improving, with a cohort of new colleagues ready to join us in late summer and a commitment to releasing all colleagues to complete the training that is mandated, always prioritising the care of those for whom we care, and those we care alongside.”

Inspectors found the following during this inspection:

Managers monitored the effectiveness of the service and made sure staff were competent.

The service had 24-hour access to mental health liaison and specialist mental health support.

The service controlled infection risk well.

Most of the nursing, midwifery staff and medical staff received and kept up to date with their mandatory training.

The service engaged well with people and the community to plan and manage services.

Staff assessed risks to people, acted on them and kept good care records.

The service managed safety incidents well and learned lessons from them.

The CQC said the following action should be taken to improve the service:

The service should ensure there are sufficient staff on duty to meet the needs of birthing people and release staff to attend mandatory training.

The service should ensure all staff are up to date with mandatory training.