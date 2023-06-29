Heath bosses 'delighted' with good rating for Dudley's maternity services and address under-staffing issues

Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out the inspection in April, with the improved rating published in a report today.

The overall rating for maternity, as well as how safe and well-led the service is, have moved up from 'requires improvement'.

Inspectors found many good areas of practice, although it was also noted that the services were under-staffed.

Health chiefs have welcomed the findings and said the trust would be 'fully established' with midwives by October.

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that the CQC has rated our maternity service as good following an inspection in April.

"The service also moved up to good in the areas of safe and well-led.

“This achievement is down to the commitment and determination of staff to improve care for women, people using the service and their babies, and we are pleased that the inspectors highlighted widespread improvement in the quality of care provided.

“The report notes how proud our staff are to work for the trust and spoke highly of the supportive and inclusive culture with visible and approachable leaders.

“It also acknowledges how our staff are focused on providing the best possible care and are proactive in addressing health inequalities."

She said maternity safety champions regularly reviewed incidents and conducted frequent walk rounds to offer support to staff, adding it was 'good to see the inspectors were reassured by this'.

“Our staff will be pleased to see they have been commended for how they consider the needs of women and people using the service with protected characteristics," she added.

“Following the inspection, our overall safe domain for the trust has moved up to requires improvement.

“The report features our vacancy as 10.3 whole time equivalent.

"We have employed our third-year student midwives as well as continued development of our internationally educated midwives, which will mean we are fully established with midwives by October 2023.”

The CQC said it would continue to monitor the trust to ensure people using its services continued to receive a good standard of care.