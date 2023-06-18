Heroic acts, bravery and long service celebrated at awards

Summer Beale with her award. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

The Staff Long Service & Excellence Awards and Excellence in the Community Awards were held at The Copthorne Hotel in Brierley Hill on Thursday, with almost 700 guests attending across the two events.

Guests included the Deputy-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Ian Sargeant, and the High Sheriff of the County of West Midlands, Wade Lyn.

This year, 56 members of staff were recognised for having given 20 years of service to WMAS, 15 staff were commended for 25 years’ service, 14 received certificates for 30 years’ service, three members of staff were honoured for 35 years in the trust whilst two celebrated the incredible landmark of 40 years of service.

Other awards to be handed out included chief officer commendations, student paramedic of the year, mentor awards, apprenticeship awards, community initiative and partnership awards; St John Ambulance awards; CFR (Community First Responder) long service awards and the CFR of the year.

The young person of outstanding bravery award was given to 12-year-old Summer Beale for her quick-thinking actions when her mum collapsed in front of her in March.

Summer showed great maturity in how to respond to the situation, dialling 999 before providing care for her mum whilst waiting for the ambulance to arrive to their Rugeley home.

On the arrival of the ambulance crew, her mum was a little unstable, but thankfully became more stable whilst being transported to hospital.

The CFR volunteer of the year award went to Jean Morgan, from South Staffordshire.

CFR Volunteer of the Year, Jean Morgan. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

In the past 11 years she has dedicated many hours to her scheme and the community in which she serves, responding to hundreds of patients across Codsall, Perton, Pattingham, Wombourne and surrounding areas.

She has now taken on the role of co-ordinator for the group, offering leadership and guidance skills to other responders who make up the rest of the team.

Mentor hub of the year went to Stafford hub for going above and beyond.

They support new staff and students with CPD events, knowledge checks, information boards, school and local community visits, case reviews and inductions amongst many other things.

Meanwhile, student paramedic of the year was awarded to Harry Carter, from Erdington and Terry Flower, from Solihull, was given a CFR chief officer commendation.

FastAid Solihull CFR Terry Flower was described as one of the most dedicated volunteers the trust can call on.

The trust's chief executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “In the aftermath of the pandemic, the continuing cost of living crisis and everything else that is presenting us all with challenges at the moment, it is fantastic to have the opportunity to celebrate some of the incredible achievements of our staff, volunteers and members of the public.

“We are extremely lucky to have such a professional workforce and team of volunteers who have a desire to always do their very best for the patient.