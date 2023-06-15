Health bosses raising awareness of diabetes

This Diabetes Week, running until Sunday, local healthcare leaders are highlighting the importance of spotting the symptoms, as well as recognising the millions nationwide who are living with diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high.

Type 2 diabetes is often linked to being overweight or inactive, or having a family history of type 2 diabetes, and the health implications can be serious and life changing.

It is the leading cause of preventable sight loss in people of working age, as well as a major contributor to kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and many common types of cancer.

Type 1 diabetes is a rarer form of the condition, which is caused by genetic or environmental factors, and can’t be prevented.

Those with type 1 diabetes require regular insulin injections for life to keep blood glucose levels under control.

The main symptoms include feeling very thirsty, frequent trips to the toilet, extreme fatigue, weight loss and decreased muscle mass, itching around genital area or frequent thrush episodes, blurred vision and cuts or wounds that heal slowly.

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "It's important for diabetes to be diagnosed as early as possible because it will get progressively worse if left untreated.

"Whilst we recognise type 1 diabetes is not preventable, there are several risk factors for type 2 diabetes which are very much within in your control, such as losing weight, getting more physically active and eating a healthy, balanced diet."