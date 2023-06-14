Air pollution-related disease to cost Sandwell £37 million over next decade, study reveals

Disease linked to air pollution could cost Sandwell £37m over the next decade. Photo: Clive Gee/PA Wire.

The pilot study, launched in November by the company Enjoy the Air in partnership with the council, examined the link between air pollution, behaviour and the cost of air pollution-related healthcare in the Sandwell area.

Data gathered over the course of the six-month review showed that poor air quality will continue to damage health in the local population, with 'catastrophic costs', if air quality is not improved.

The study also included a series of workshops with local citizens to understand different perspectives and how data could be best communicated, as well as discussing possible interventions and policy changes to improve air quality for everyone.

Every year in the UK, poor air quality kills approximately 36,000 people and costs the economy £20 billion.

Lina Martino, Sandwell’s public health consultant for air quality, said: "This ground breaking study by Enjoy the Air marks an important milestone in our mission to improve air quality and protect public health.

"It is a testament to our commitment to address air pollution and safeguard the health and wellbeing of Sandwell’s residents. We are determined to use these findings as a catalyst for change in the area."

Enjoy the Air’s approach demonstrates that Sandwell Borough Council could save an estimated £37 million in NHS direct costs over the next decade.

Nationally, between 2017 and 2025, the total cost to the NHS and social care of air pollution is estimated to be at least £1.6 billion.

Enjoy the Air intends to extend this methodology to other councils, offering support in combatting air pollution.

Kate Barnard, founder and CEO of Enjoy the Air, said: "With every breath we take, both our health and the economy suffers from the burdens of air pollution. Our findings in Sandwell emphasise the urgency of addressing this issue.

"By implementing proactive measures, we can significantly alleviate the health strain caused by poor air quality and consequently improve the economic landscape.

"By harnessing the power of data, we can make informed decisions, understand the causal relationship and make interventions tailored to the specific needs of an area.