Gonorrhoea cases on the increase in the West Midlands

STDs are on the up

Diagnoses of the sexually transmitted infection were up to 6,042 in 2022, an increase of 40.3 per cent compared and up three per cent on pre-pandemic figures for 2019

Infectious syphilis diagnoses were up to 634 in 2022, an increase of 13.8 per cent compared to 2021 (557) and 41.2 per cent higher than in 2019 (449).

People aged 20 to 34 in the region are the highest risk group for STIs

The total number of STI consultations in the region has increased by 14.7 per cent from the pre-pandemic figure of 302,268 in 2019 to 346,799 in 2022.

Dr Mamoona Tahir, UKHSA West Midlands Health Protection Consultant, leading on sexually transmitted infections, said: “Sexually transmitted infections represent an important public health problem in the West Midlands, with younger people (aged 20 to 34) being in the highest risk group for all top five STIs – syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, herpes and genital warts.

“Nationally, we saw more gonorrhoea diagnoses in 2022 than ever before, with a large rise particularly in young people. In the West Midlands, the majority of cases are in the 20 to 34 age group. Syphilis is also rising sharply from pre-pandemic levels, and again, cases are predominantly in young people, aged 25 to 34. While cases of chlamydia have decreased in the region, it is still the same group which are most at risk of infection.

“STIs aren’t just an inconvenience, they can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners. Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn’t use one the last time you had sex with a new or casual partner, get tested to detect any potential infections early and prevent passing them on to others. Testing is important because you may not have any symptoms of an STI.”