Award rewards exemplary care and work on Maternity Support Worker

Michala Richardson was the recipient of the ‘Maternity Support Worker of the Year’

Michala Richardson won the ‘Maternity Support Worker of the Year’ award at the recent Royal College of Midwives (RCM) Awards for her diligent role in supporting new mums and babies with feeding.

Michala, who has worked at Birmingham Women's Hospital since 2017, used to work for the Ministry of Defence before a complete career change and currently supports the Homebirth Team.

She was nominated in part for the support she provides with infant feeding in the early days of a baby’s life and was commended by judges for her outstanding care.

She said: “It was a complete shock to be even nominated for the award, so to win it was unbelievable and I was absolutely gobsmacked.

"To me, I am just doing my job and I just thought there would be someone out there who’d done something more than me to win it.

“It was a fantastic event and I feel honoured to win. I always wanted to be a midwife when I was younger but the role I have got now makes me feel really part of the care we provide for families. I love the job.”

The Royal College of Midwives said Michala’s passion for infant feeding has not only benefited the patients she has cared for, it has also helped to reduce admissions onto the ward.

It had also led to additional training for colleagues on ways to help new mums improve the way they feed their babies, and to spot if a baby’s weight isn’t how it should be.

Gill Walton, Chief Executive at the RCM, said: “Huge congratulations to Michala. She is clearly a committed, kind and knowledgeable MSW, who provides outstanding care to the families she works with.

“She always goes the extra mile for them and is clearly passionate about infant feeding support which is such an important area of midwifery.