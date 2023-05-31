Slice of £100k grant for innovative youth mental health projects

Community and voluntary groups attracted funding from the second round of grants made by The Community Foundation on behalf of Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) and North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust (Combined NHS). The cash is for projects supporting 16-25-year-olds.

Groups benefitting include virtual reality initiative provided by Sporting Communities. Wavemaker for a series of workshops for young adults transitioning from Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) to adult mental health services.

Staffordshire & Cheshire Equine Assisted Psychotherapy for horse-assisted therapy. ReCast for the creation of a garden hub for those suffering serious mental illness.

Community Foundation chief executive Steve Adams said: “We are delighted to be working with North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust and Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust to target and help young adults across the county with a severe mental health illness that substantially interferes with, or limits one of life’s major activities.

"The community groups awarded in this round have some fantastic projects to deliver and we are excited to hear about their impact.”

The county's NHS chief strategy officer Liz Mellor said: “We are so pleased to announce the recipients of this second round of grant funding. The schemes and programmes run at each of the organisations will provide support in a way that relates to young adults and will be developed in partnership with users of services, enabling them to inform on the type of support they need and value.

"This second round of grants provides us with the opportunity to develop further our partnerships with local charities and organisations, ensuring that targeted support and care is enhanced even further through the work of the Community Mental Health Transformation Programme.”