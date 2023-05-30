Air ambulance leader nominated for employee award

Doctor Mark Nash (Pictured right) has been nominated for Employee of the Year at the Staffordshire Chambers Business Awards 2023

Doctor Mark Nash has been nominated for the prestigious Employee of the Year award at the Staffordshire Chambers Business Awards 2023.

Dr Nash has been nominated for his dedication and contributions to the Midlands Air Ambulance’s lifesaving services and commitment to driving forward excellence in pre-hospital patient care.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce said: "As the medical director of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and a senior anaesthetist at University Hospital North Midlands, Dr Mark Nash plays a pivotal role in ensuring the organisation’s success.

"He actively serves on the senior leadership team and undertakes weekly clinical shifts on-board the air ambulance helicopters stationed at Tatenhill Airfield in Staffordshire and RAF Cosford in Shropshire.

"Dr Nash’s strategic thinking has led to significant advancements within the charity.

"Under his guidance, the organisation conducted extensive research, resulting in the direct employment of a 25-strong team of critical care paramedics and clinical/operational support staff, enhancing the delivery of daily services.

"His strong leadership qualities and clear direction have fostered a supportive and motivated team environment."

One of Dr Nash’s notable achievements is leading the successful application for Care Quality Commission registration, an accomplishment that usually takes more than 24 months but was achieved within ten months.

He has facilitated the establishment of the charity’s Clinical Standards Committee, becoming the Caldicott Guardian and ensuring the confidentiality of health and care information.

He has also been instrumental in setting up and embedding new systems and positions, including patient liaison leads, a pharmacist, and a clinical services manager.

The spokesman said: "His forward-thinking approach includes plans to incorporate a clinical training and simulation suite in the upcoming combined airbase and charity headquarters, aiming to establish Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as a pre-hospital centre of clinical excellence.