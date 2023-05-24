Abbeyfield care facility, Tettenhall

Residents and families who use Abbeyfield House, on Church Hill Road, Tettenhall, have been left uncertain about their future after a letter circulated announcing the possible closure of the site.

The letter comes as Abbeyfield charity administration staff consider the closure of sites across the UK, with another four homes in Cornwall, and three in Devon announcing they have entered a consultation period.

Clair Lancaster, who was born in Wolverhampton but lives in Canada and whose mother is at Abbeyfield House, said: "I am worried about my mother's future now, the future is so uncertain. I think that is what is worrying me the most, it is causing our family so much anxiety really.

"We moved my mother there just over 12 months ago because of how good it is, we moved her knowing that she would have security and that she would stay local and it really feels like the rug has been pulled from under us."

The consultation period means that the charity company will consider ways to save money and reach its goals, and failing that will close a number of its homes to save the necessary costs.

The Church Hill Road house is one of three Abbeyfield sites in Wolverhampton to go into a consultation period, with homes on TDuke Street and Windsor Gardens also considering closing.

Ms Lancaster said: "It would really be a shame if they had to close, it's such a nice housing facility and they really do treat the residents like a family. When I come to visit my mother, everyone there treats me like family too.

"Honestly I would love them to be able to find a solution to this that means they don't have to close the houses, they provide so many benefits to the residents and they give so much reassurance to the families of those who live there."

A spokesperson for Abbeyfield said: "These reviews considered how our properties can keep pace with the changing needs, tastes and expectations of older people, the investment required to bring them up to modern standards and whether they are able to meet the new regulatory and energy efficiency requirements.

"We fully acknowledge the impact that this consultation, and any potential outcomes, will have on our residents and staff in particular, and we will be doing everything we can to support and assist them through this difficult process."

The spokesperson continued: "We recently completed the latest review of all of our homes as part of making a clear plan for the future of the organisation and each of our homes.