James Bulger's mum shares advice on opening up in visit to Wolverhampton company

James Bulgers mum, Denise Fergus, visits Wates, Wolverhampton, as part of mental health week. Pictured middle left, Denise Fergus with Annette Horner

Denise Fergus, James' mother, visited Wolverhampton company Wates Construction for a Mental Health Week fundraiser to talk about the importance of opening up in the construction sector.

The appearance was organised by the James Bulger Memorial Trust as an opportunity to talk about the spike in suicides in the construction industry, and the importance of mental health.

Kym Darby, chairwoman for the James Bulger Memorial Trust, said: "This year we decided to work with the construction company Wates, who we have been working with for six years, to spread awareness about mental health in the construction industry.

"Denise spoke about how important it is to open up, she talked about her book, and that she had to revisit a lot of bad times, but also about how cathartic it was to open up, it was the best thing she had ever done."

The appearance was set up after it was revealed that suicide in the construction industry had spiked by 22 per cent in recent years.

Kym continued: "It's so important to talk, especially in the construction sector where mental health is still a bit of a taboo subject.

"We thought that Wates was a fantastic organisation to hold this talk because it is one of the biggest family-owned companies, it's all still owned by the Wates family, and they treat it like that, and we had never worked with them before."

Wates regional managing director, Steward Reid, said: "We recognise that mental health is an ongoing challenge for the sector; therefore, supporting positive wellbeing is a key priority for Wates as we continued to invest in training, services and resources for our staff, customer and the community.

"We are proud that the activities held throughout the week have generated important funds for the James Bulger Memorial Trust, with match funding from the business. The charity provides invaluable support to young people and their families in the face of adversity."

The fundraiser raised £6,000 for the James Bulger Memorial Foundation, which will help to fund ongoing operations by the group to help and support families who have lost loved ones.

Denise Fergus said: "I cannot stress enough to people how important it is to talk to someone if you are struggling with your mental health. I tried to keep my feelings to myself after losing James and it didn't help.