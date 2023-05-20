Nominate your NHS heroes for an award

The blue district nursing team who won an award in the Star Awards last year

The search is on for those who have delivered outstanding care at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

The public can now put their nominations forward for the Patient Choice Award which recognises a team or individual who has given exceptional care at the organisation’s Star Awards.

The staff recognition event, held in October, is a celebration of those who have gone above and beyond in their roles.

Sir David Nicholson, chairman at the trust, said: “Each year we mark the fantastic care provided by our colleagues with our annual Star Awards.

“This year is no different, and we’re excited to celebrate our staff.

"The theme is Bollywood, which celebrates our diverse community in the local area and sets a glittering scene for us to applaud our teams.

“Members of the public who have been patients, or whose loved ones have, can nominate colleagues who have gone above and beyond to show them excellent care and thank them for their compassion and dedication.”

The trust runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals as well as Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre and GP practice Your Health Partnership, which covers six sites across Sandwell.

Last year, the blue district nursing team won the award.

There are 13 categories in the event.

They include the Patient Choice Award, which only takes nominations from the public, Employee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Clinical Team of the Year.

Former EastEnders star and ITV weatherman Des Coleman will host the event which will be held at Aston Villa Football Club.

To nominate a team or individual for the Patient Choice Award go to swbh.nhs.uk/about-us/the-star-awards/the-star-awards-2023