Family accuses Walsall hospital of giving grandmother 'no dignity' and calling her 'a disgrace'

Sarah Jeavons claims her family are at the end of their tether regarding the care of her 81-year-old mother, Valerie Sanderson, from Walsall Manor Hospital and has lodged formal complaints.
Distressed relatives of a great-grandmother have accused medics of "systematically destroying her and giving her no dignity" during her hospital stay.
