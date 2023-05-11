Clinic banned from offering non-surgical ‘Brazilian Butt Lifts’ due to staff's 'lack of training'

Clinique Modele Aesthetics has been served a prohibition notice, banning them from carrying out non-surgical 'Brazilian Butt Lifts'. Photo: Google.

Wolverhampton Council has served a prohibition notice on Clinique Modele Aesthetics, based in School Road, Tettenhall Wood, which prevents them from carrying out the procedure.

The premises had offered non-surgical buttock augmentation injections with dermal filler, also commonly referred to as Body Sculpting and/or Bum Filler.

Following an assessment from an expert plastic surgeon, staff failed to show that they could undertake buttock augmentation, adequately recognise and deal with complications, and ensure adequate consent - including the need for some individuals to have psychological assessment.

Furthermore, no trained assistant was present for the procedure, there was no access to suitable equipment including an ultrasound machine, and no ability to prescribe medication on site in the event of complications.

The expert’s report identified risks and complications associated with the procedure, including pulmonary embolism (a life-threatening blood clot), sepsis, deep vein thrombosis and fat and skin necrosis (death of tissues in the body).

Action was therefore taken under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 to prevent the risk of serious personal injury and potential for fatalities from the procedure when carried out by unsuitably trained practitioners.

Wolverhampton Council has become the first local authority in England to take such action against a premises offering this type of procedure, in a bid to protect residents from potential harm.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We have based our decision to issue this prohibition notice on expert medical advice and with the aim of preventing any harm coming to our residents.

“The provision of these procedures is currently unlicensed and although work is underway to agree a standardised licencing scheme, it is not known how long this will take. Therefore, we have taken this action in the meantime as we believe people could be putting themselves at real risk.

“When it is not carried out with the required level of training and skills, this type of procedure can cause serious injury, pain and even death. We do not want anyone to suffer these terrible outcomes.

“We are able to issue prohibition notices where we have concerns, and we will continue to take a pro-active approach. This will involve identifying and investigating other businesses offering this service.”

Clinique Modele Aesthetics is now prohibited from carrying out these activities from the premises and any other location in Great Britain. No appeal was made.

The popularity of surgical and non-surgical BBLs, which sees fat or dermal filler injected into the buttocks to change size or shape, has increased significantly over recent years. But there is currently no standard licensing scheme in England for businesses offering the procedure.

A public consultation is due to be carried out under the Health & Care Act 2022 to give Government powers to introduce such a scheme, but the timescale for this has yet to be determined.

Due to the serious risks involved, the procedure is likely to be excluded from the scheme unless it is carried out by someone listed on the General Medical Council Specialist Register.

Marc Pacifico, consultant plastic surgeon and President of BAAPS, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, said: “BAAPS seeks to promote patient safety in aesthetic procedures and surgery.

“We are fully supportive of the decisions taken by Wolverhampton Council. The risks involved in filler injection can be significant, especially when injected blindly into the buttocks.

“Furthermore, not being medically trained in both the procedure, and in recognising and managing risks and complications, puts patients at significant risk of harm. We hope that other councils around the UK follow this example of decisive action to protect the public.”