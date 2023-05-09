Shire Oaks Court, Walsall

Exemplar Health Care has announced the opening of its newest care home, Shire Oaks Court in Brownhills Road, Walsall Wood.

The new £6.2m state of the art home will provide specialist nursing care for adults with complex needs, including mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities, and physical disabilities.

Katie Capes, commissioning manager at Exemplar Health Care, said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of Shire Oaks Court, our care home designed to provide a supportive and empowering environment for adults with complex care needs.

"At Shire Oaks Court, we believe that everyone deserves to live with dignity and respect, be close to their family and friends, and have the opportunity to thrive no matter their health needs."

One of the bedrooms in the new £6.2m facility

Shire Oaks Court's nursing care will enable residents to stay in the community and be closer to friends and family, while reducing pressure on the local hospital capacity.

Around 100 jobs have been created by the new build, which includes 30 large bedrooms, each with an en suite wet room, a therapy room, salon and a large accessible garden.

Ms Capes continued: "With our state-of-the-art facilities, highly trained staff, and focus on promoting independence and choice, we are confident that Shire Oaks Court will set a new standard for excellence in the care for adults, whilst bringing much needed additional specialist care capacity to the local area."

The home also also features communal dining facilities and an activities hub, ensuring residents can enjoy a full and varied lifestyle.

Several roles are still to be recruited by the new facility, including a registered nurse and a senior nurse unit manager.