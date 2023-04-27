Joy as boy who fell into coma at trampoline park bounces back

Mary Tamani and Denzel who is making a good recovery after collapsing at a Telford trampoline park (picture Mary Tamani - Facebook)

Denzel Tamani, who is from Tern Hill, was rushed to Royal Stoke Hospital on Sunday, April 16 after he collapsed while at a party at Airea51 in Stafford Park.

The youngster spent four days in a coma after suffering heart problems at the trampoline park, but his mum has since thanked quick-thinking staff for saving her son's life.

Posting his progress on Facebook, Denzel's mother, Mary, said: "Our Denzel is doing fine and his on a mend. Thanks to the staff for their support."

Dean McGuire, manager at Airea51 said staff at the trampoline park were "over the moon" at the news and praised his staff as well as a practising doctor who happened to be at the centre with his own children on the Sunday Denzel collapsed.

Mr McGuire said: "We are all over the moon that Denzel has pulled through.

"It was an horrendous experience. My staff had to deal with an emergency situation that no amount of training can prepare you for."

He said Denzel's mother, Mary, has been in contact to thank the staff for saving her son's life.

"We [Aeria 51] were treated quite harshly when the news came out with people on social media going into overdrive and assuming it was some sort of accident, but that wasn't the case," Mr McGuire said.

"I'm very proud of my staff who did an amazing job. All staff have extensive first aid training but that never prepares you for this. It was just so out of the blue."

He added that thanks also had to go to a local doctor who was at the trampoline centre with his children.

"He was on site with his children and was on the trampoline bouncing away one minute then was assisting our first-aiders the next," Mr McGuire said.

Denzel's condition is still being investigated by doctors but is thought it could have been triggered by over excitement as the youngster had collapsed once before when he was five.

The youngster was in a critical condition after he collapsed at Aeria 51 on was given "advanced life support" by ambulance staff after the incident.