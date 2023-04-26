Stafford care home praised with top 20 title for third year running

Crispin Court Care Home has been recognised as one of the best in the region

Crispin Court Care Home, which belongs to the Avery Healthcare Group, has made the top 20 in the region, based on reviews made on carehome.co.uk.

The home has received nearly 80 five-star reviews on the site, written by residents as well as their friends and loved ones.

Sonia Nixon, home manager at the Stone Road home, said: "We are delighted to learn that we have been recognised and awarded the Regional Top 20 Care Home for the West Midlands area for the third consecutive year.

"This award is a recognition of all the hard work and commitment given daily by our staff. Our continued aim is to ensure the highest quality of support for physiological, psychological and social needs, which are all met and tailored to our resident's individual circumstances.

"We continually work hard to nurture lives that are full, independent, uniquely rich and varied. Crispin Court is a beautiful home with dedicated staff and lovely residents. Thank you to all family members and friends who support us in leaving these valuable honest reviews."

Residents took to the review site to praise the "magnificent" home, and staff that go the "extra mile" for residents.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: "We now have over 260,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its care staff are like.

"Our reviews reveal if the care home is value for money as well as the standard of its facilities and the quality of their care, activities and nutrition.

"Reviews of Crispin Court Care Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the West Midlands. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

"Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier."