Important role of cancer nurses highlighted by health chiefs ahead of awareness day

Taking place on April 26, National Cancer CNS Day shines a light on the work of cancer clinical nurse specialists who help support patients and their families on their cancer journey.

Now in its second year, the day was founded by Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance with support from Health Education England, Macmillan Cancer Support, the United Kingdom Oncology Nursing Society and the Royal College of Nursing, to raise the profile of cancer clinical nurse specialists at a time when patients and the cancer workforce need them more than ever.

CNSs are highly specialised, experienced nurses, who have undertaken additional study and practical training.

Their duties may differ slightly depending on the type of cancer they deal with, but they all have an ability to develop strong relationships and build a sense of trust, honesty and openness with their patients so as to support them in the best possible way.

Clinical nurse specialists use their expertise to assess and treat patients, and their role often extends to other areas such as research.

Jo Harvey, lead cancer nurse and advanced clinical practitioner at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said: “When someone is diagnosed with cancer, it can be really overwhelming and there’s a lot of information to take in. That’s why it’s important that they have a professional, like a CNS, who can support and guide them and sometimes explain in simple terms what is happening so they can make informed decisions.

“Patients will need many healthcare professionals along the way, but their CNS is their constant and familiar guide throughout. Each patient’s journey is different, but we help them to navigate it with compassion, knowledge and support.

“As a CNS, I’m there to support the patient and their families both physically and emotionally, from the initial diagnosis right through to their treatment and after care. Because of this, I often get to know my patients and their loved ones on a much deeper level and can make a meaningful difference, which is what I love about my job.”

Diane Wake, cancer lead for the Black Country Integrated Care System, said: “National Cancer CNS Day provides us with the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the fantastic work undertaken by cancer clinical nurse specialists and the vital role they play.

“A cancer diagnosis is devastating for patients and cancer nurses are there to provide the support and help they need throughout their treatment. They are the people at the heart of cancer care and can make a huge difference to people diagnosed with cancer and their families at a very distressing time in their lives.

“More people are surviving cancer than ever before but finding cancer at an earlier stage remains key. As we celebrate the incredible work CNSs do, it also serves as a timely reminder of why cancer screening tests are so important. They can detect cancers at an early stage and in some cases, even prevent cancers from developing in the first place.