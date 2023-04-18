Walsall care home praised for 'excellent' service

The staff at Lisbeth Nursing Home have celebrated the achievement

Lisbeth Nursing Home, which belongs to the Zion Care Group, has made the top 20 in the region, based on comments made on a review website called carehome.co.uk.

The home, in Great Wyrley, has been hailed as one of the best out of the 1,605 care homes that are based in the West Midlands. It received 21 five-star reviews on carehome.co.uk, with family members of residents praising the staff for their kindness and professionalism.

Lisa Kewley, HR and operations manager at Zion Care Group, said: "Winning another 'Top 20 Care Home' award is a significant accomplishment that brings joy and pride to our staff and residents alike. It reflects our ethos of providing exceptional care, motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence, and reaffirms our commitment to the well-being of our residents.

"Our hard-working staff, who are the heart and soul of our care home, feel immensely proud to win this award again. It is a testament to their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts in delivering high-quality care to our residents on a daily basis. They work tirelessly to ensure that each resident's physical, emotional, and social needs are met, and this award is a recognition of their exceptional care and service.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition and will continue to work tirelessly to maintain Lisbeth Nursing Home’s reputation as a top-quality care home."

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said that comments made show that Lisbeth Nursing Home provide an "excellent" standard of care.

She added: "We now have over 260,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its care staff are like. Our reviews reveal if the care home is value for money as well as the standard of its facilities and the quality of their care, activities and nutrition.

"Reviews of Lisbeth Nursing Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the West Midlands. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.