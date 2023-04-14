Clinics to open for Covid spring vaccinations next week

The next stage of the vaccination programme kicks off on Monday to give added protection to those over the age of 75 and those with weakened immune systems.

More than 260 clinics in the West Midlands will be open and offering vaccinations to those who are eligible.

More than 43,000 people across the Midlands have already made bookings via the national booking service and many more people have booked through their own GP surgeries.

In the West Midlands there are around 690,000 people eligible for the spring vaccine.

Everyone eligible will receive an invite – by text, by letter or through the NHS App.

They are encouraged to book via the national booking service.

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Covid-19 vaccination programme lead Sam Buckingham, said: “As a society we are learning to live with Covid but for many it is still a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalisation. These are the people we are inviting to come forward to top up the protection the vaccine offers them.

“This protection does fade after a number of months so it is important that we offer seasonal top ups to help older people and those who have weakened immune systems avoid the risk of serious illness.

“In a change to previous phases of the vaccination campaign, people no longer need to wait for a set period of time if they have Covid before coming forward for vaccination. As long as they feel well, they can be vaccinated.

“The spring vaccination campaign will end on June 30. First and second doses of the vaccine will also stop being offered on the same date."

Eligible people in the Black Country are also being urged to come forward to get their jab.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “Although life has gone back to normal for most people, Covid-19 is still with us and continues to be more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions.

“Booster doses are safe, effective, and help to top up your protection against serious illness from the virus.

“So, I would urge anyone who is eligible for a spring booster to book their appointment as soon as they can.”