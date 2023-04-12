Opinions divided over junior doctors' strike - but agreement that 35 per cent pay rise is 'unrealistic'

Madelaine Weatherstone is fully supportive of the junior doctors' strike.

Junior doctors embarked on strike action on Tuesday as part of a 96-hour walkout which will end at 6.59am on Saturday.

The British Medical Association is asking for a 35 per cent pay rise for junior doctors to make up for 15 years of below inflation wage rises.

However, people from Wolverhampton, some who support the doctors' right to strike and some who don't, believe 35 per cent is too high.

Max Barlow, a 67-year-old retiree from Tettenhall, believes their demands are "unrealistic".

"I think they're asking far far too much," he said.

"I think they're asking far far too much," he said.

"I know you should start high in negotiations, but 35 per cent is just ridiculous. They'll never get that.

"I agree with them asking for more money. From what I've read, starters don't get a high rate of pay.

"But it's just unrealistic. They have to come down on their demands. Steve Barclay won't even negotiate with them."

John Brindle's wife recently had a hospital appointment cancelled and said the strikes were "holding the public to ransom".

Meanwhile, John Brindle from Codsall believes the strike action and asking for a 35 per cent pay rise is "out of order".

Mr Brindle, a 78-year-old former employee of Banks's Brewery, said: "They're wrong - I've backed the nurses, but asking for 35 per cent is completely out of this world.

"If they asked for 10 per cent I'd be behind them but 35 per cent is completely wrong. The country's in a mess with everything and people are struggling."

"Pensioners had a 3.1 per cent pay rise last year and allowances frozen. We used to have a rise of six or seven per cent."

Mr Brindle, whose wife has Parkinson's and has recently had a hospital appointment cancelled, said: "They're holding the public to ransom."

Sid Bird from Merry Hill is also bitter about the repercussions of the strike action. The 74-year-old said: "There's supposed to be a Hippocratic Oath.

"When I was little, you used to just go off the street into the doctors and they'd call you in.

"I had a cancer appointment cancelled in February and they said it was because of Covid. So it's nothing to do with it being the same week as the nurses' strike then?"

While some residents felt outraged at the strike action, others empathised and were fully in support of the junior doctors' right to strike.

Lilian Binder supports the junior doctors' right to strike.

Lilian Binder, a 65-year-old from Tettenhall who works at Boots, said: "I'm definitely supportive, they do deserve an increase.

"They do a good job and deserve a decent pay rise for what they do, which includes different hours and difficult shifts."

Irene Rogers, a 74-year-old from Coseley, agreed with Lilian and said: "I'm in favour of the strikes - not a 35 per cent rise - but I'm in favour of them striking because they work so hard for so many hours for little pay and the Government won't meet with them."

Others have seen how strenuous it is on the front lines of the NHS and how much pressure it has put on their loved ones.

Madelaine Weatherstone from Wednesfield is the mother of a paramedic in the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The 66-year-old retiree said: "I'm fully in support, junior doctors have had years and years of being underpaid and working ridiculous working hours

"It's a wonder they manage to stay in the profession. It's a gruelling process for them to go through.

"I'm not sure a 35 per cent rise is possible, but I do think they should get recognition for the work they do."

Addressing her daughter, Madelaine said: "My daughter has been verbally abused and treated like a taxi service for people that don't really need an ambulance, as they could get there themselves.

"They're also not paid very well, so my feelings go out to anybody in that position."

Another Wolverhampton resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I think the junior doctors should have done this much much earlier.

"The NHS is in such a bad state and has been really run down by the Government. It's high time that people did something and made people aware.

"If operations are cancelled, it's not because of the strikes, it's because of underfunding. The general public aren't aware