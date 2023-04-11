NHS worker who helped Walsall patients for four decades retires from role at town's hospital

Marcia Gardner

She may be a Brummie at heart but she found such a warm welcome at Manor Hospital that Marcia Gardner stayed there for 40 years.

She focused on elderly care when she joined Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust back in 1982 and the Manor was the general hospital.

“I started on the south wing as it was then before moving to ward two where I stayed in elderly care before deciding that I wanted to do more general acute nursing,” said Marcia.

“I moved over into the hospital’s new west wing for a number of years before joining the cardiac rehabilitation team working in the cath lab.

"I have always enjoyed working in the medicine division the most."

Marcia Gardner with her colleagues

The cardiac catheterisation lab is a specialised area for tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease.

Maria's job before she retired involved overseeing the flow of patients coming into hospital through its emergency department.

She said ending up in that role had been 'quite by accident'.

"When I had finished working with the cardiac team I moved to the bed bureau looking into delayed discharges – and that was going back 17 or 18 years ago," she added.

"I’ve been here ever since.

“My role is to oversee the flow of patients who come in through the emergency department, our front door, and who need to be going out of our back door as soon as they are well enough.

"I take the approach that I should treat everyone exactly how I would want my loved ones to be treated.

"I want patients to have the best experience possible and that has been my motivation throughout my career – to help patients to be where they need to be.”

Marcia said she had stayed in Walsall for so long because she was made to feel so welcome from day one.

She added: “I’m a Brummie but the Black Country has kept its hold on me because everyone is so friendly and welcoming here.

“It was a big deal for me to be starting work and leaving home so I needed to choose the right place for me.

“I have worked with some fantastic teams and people and have been proud to see people progress too.”