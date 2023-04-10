Biomedical scientist hangs up his lab coat for good after career spanning nearly five decades

Jim Baughan

Jim Baughan, who recently retired from Black Country Pathology Services, started his career as a trainee at what was then the Birmingham Regional Health Authority.

Once qualified he worked at East Birmingham Hospital – now known as Heartlands – but really wanted to work in Walsall to be closer to where he lived.

“After six years I was able to get a job in Walsall and I worked in haematology in the old pathology lab. And I have been in Walsall ever since," he said.

Jim worked as pathology services manager in haematology for a while and actually retired back in 2009, but came back to work following a reorganisation of the service.

“I have always felt like I belonged here,” said Jim, who lives in Cheslyn Hay with wife Linda, a former intensive care unit nurse.

Jim Baughan, pictured centre, with his colleagues

“The sheer volume of work we do through tests for hospitals and GPs has increased substantially.

"For me personally, another major change was the move to shifts as the service runs through the night, keeping pace with the changing demands of healthcare.”

Jim is now looking forward to spending more time with his four grandchildren, the youngest of whom is just six-months-old.

The 65-year-old added: “I have worked with some good teams and some good people and I will miss them.

"But after 48 years’ service it’s time to hand over to someone else now."